Police: Man dismembered body at restaurant, took train, burned remains

A Home Depot in Cypress Park, where a homeless man is suspected of leaving his wife's charred body parts, is shown. (KABC)

By and Jade Hernandez
PASADENA, Calif. --
A 56-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of a person whose remains were found burned in the parking lot of a Cypress Park Home Depot, officials said.

Valentino Gutierrez, of Pasadena, was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson of property.

Investigators said Gutierrez is suspected of committing the murder around Jan. 30 at a Pasadena restaurant near California Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway that had been shuttered and abandoned for some time.

According to police, Gutierrez dismembered the body at the restaurant.

"To dismember an individual like that is pretty grotesque and it takes an awful lot of effort and determination by an individual, which is pretty cold," said William Hayes, an investigator on the case.

On or around Feb. 1 in the early morning hours, Gutierrez got on a Gold Line Metro train in Pasadena with a bicycle and a suitcase investigators said contained the remains of the victim, who police believe to have been female. Investigators said Gutierrez got off the train at the Lincoln/Cypress Station and rode his bike to the Home Depot parking lot on Figueroa Street at Avenue 22.

Once at the Home Depot, investigators said Gutierrez lit the suitcase on fire and left.

Detectives believe Gutierrez knew the victim, but a motive in the crime has not yet been determined. Police and the coroner's office is still attempting to positively identify the victim, but they believe the woman to be 31-year-old Tiana Alfred, the wife of the suspect.

"We're convinced that that is who the individual is, but the coroner has to do some extensive work to identify the individual based on the condition of the remains," Hayes said.

Eyewitness News also learned that it may be a while before the body can be positively identified because the head and genitals are missing.

Police believe both the victim and the suspect were homeless and residing in a shelter on Raymond Avenue in Pasadena.

Investigators called Gutierrez a "career criminal" with a "very significant criminal history." Gutierrez has convictions for burglary, sexual battery, domestic violence, robbery, possession of a deadly weapon, narcotics and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said investigators are still looking into the motive for the murder. The LAPD said it was a targeted crime.

Gutierrez was arraigned in Pasadena Superior Court Tuesday. His bail was set at more than $2 million.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and remains active. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are urged to call the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimemurderhuman remains foundhomelessu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News