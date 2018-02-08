Get to know these 3 new Lincoln Square businesses

Zenevia
2054 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Seeley Ave. & Hoyne Ave.)
Zenevia is a new acupuncture clinic that provides a variety of treatments--including acupuncture, shiatsu massage, and osteopathic adjustments--for stress and pain relief, according to its website.
While it doesn't accept insurance, it offers several options for clients, including a monthly package with unlimited sessions.
Yelp users are excited about Zenevia, which currently holds five stars out of one review on the site.
Yelper Meena V., who reviewed Zenevia on September 9th, wrote: "The doctor is very professional and really cares for his patients to feel better. I had a wonderful and very relaxing experience. But most importantly, I left feeling like a new person."
Zenevia is open 24 hours a day.
Ilovekickboxing.com
4733 N. Western Ave. (between Leland Ave. & Lawrence Ave.)
National franchise iLoveKickboxing.com recently opened a location in Lincoln Square.
"Nothing relives stress more than hitting a heavy bag," the business writes on its Yelp page. Classes involve "cardio training and resistance training to help you burn fat and tone muscle in a short amount of time," according to its website.
Yelp users are excited about iLoveKickboxing.com, which currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Stephanie K., who reviewed iLoveKickboxing.com on November 9th, wrote: "They are super caring and somehow remember every client's name. I got a better work out there in two weeks than at other gyms...Highly recommend for results, support, energy and a good time while doing it all!"
And Natalie S. wrote: "The coaches here are great! They really care about your fitness goals and want to support you in every way. I love kickboxing because it's a great workout and stress reliever."
iLoveKickboxing.com is open Monday and Wednesday from 1:30pm-9:30pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30am-9:30pm, Friday from 2:30pm-8pm, and Saturday from 8am-2pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The Warbler
4535 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Seeley Ave. & Hoyne Ave.)
The Warbler is a new restaurant courtesy of David Breo and chef Ken Carter, the team behind Gather next door.
It specializes in modern American fare with a focus on vegetables. On the menu, find offerings such as crispy cauliflower with ponzu glaze and roasted cashews, butternut squash risotto with cardoon cream and crispy tofu with couscous and green curry.
There are also dishes for carnivores, including prime strip loin with crispy potatoes and rutabaga puree, and a bacon and egg flatbread with fresh jalapeno.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, The Warbler has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Melissa G., who reviewed The Warbler on February 2nd, wrote: "Mmm, the Warbler is excellent! I liked the variety of the menu. Sharing four to five dishes between two people was enough food, I thought. Really cute place, I like how they redid the space."
And Salena C. said, "The Warbler is crisp and clean. Everything is bright and airy, with fresh plants and large open windows, so it's aimed to make you feel happy. It instantly put me in a good mood. Each of the four rooms has a distinct feel, but the one with the view of the kitchen is insane."
The Warbler is open Monday-Thursday from 4:30pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 4:30pm-11pm, and Sunday from 4:30pm-9pm.