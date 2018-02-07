What does $1,800 rent you in Rush & Division, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent.
Read on for the listings.
750 North Dearborn St., #1
Listed at $1,760 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 750 North Dearborn St. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, a business center, bike storage and a doorman. Cats are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
19 East Chestnut St., #26141
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 19 East Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,750 / month. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a doorman.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
21 E Chestnut St., #18g
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 21 E Chestnut St., which is going for $1,750 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood floors, air conditioning, plenty of natural light and stainless steel appliances.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
