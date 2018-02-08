TECHNOLOGY

Scam targets your phone number to steal your money

(Shutterstock)

By
If you're a T-Mobile customer, you've likely received a warning about a new scam targeting your phone number.

The alert is real, and T-Mobile claims it's something that can impact all cell phone carriers.

Here is the text T-Mobile sent out to its customers:



This is how the scam works: Thieves have a victim's phone number, they pretend to be the consumer and transport that number to another phone - basically hijacking the phone number.

A phone number is a key that opens a lot of other doors, like bank account information and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Once the thieves have control of the number, they're able to change the user's passwords, access their accounts, and steal their money.

T-Mobile has information on their website on what steps users can take to protect themselves.

The company is now encouraging their customers to add an extra layer of security to their phone number.

Users can create a passcode or PIN for their account. Then, they're required to provide that code before a new SIM card is issued or any other changes are made - most cell phone providers now offer this security feature.

If you're a T-Mobile user, you can call 611 from your cellphone or 1 (800) 937-8997 to set up a passcode.

Those who have another carrier should check to see if they can add a password or PIN to your account.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyscamtroubleshootersmartphonest-mobileconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Tyler Perry: "I am not giving away anything on Facebook"
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Power restored for 3,500 ComEd customers
Verizon's Gadget Guy shows off tech for every member of the family
More Technology
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News