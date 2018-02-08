Here are Pilsen's 3 latest businesses to open

Mestiza
1523 W. 18th St. (between Ashland Ave. & Laflin St.)
Mexican art. | Photo: Miguel M./Yelp
Mestiza is an arts and crafts retailer that specializes in "classic and modern handcrafts from Mexico--and all of Latin America." It also endeavors to support local artists and vendors who are part of the Fair Trade Federation, the business writes on its website.
The store carries apparel for men and women, including Frida Kahlo-inspired clothing and accessories. There are also handcrafted purses and wristlets made from recycled traditional Huipil fabrics available.
Yelp users are excited about Mestiza, which currently holds five stars out of one reviews on the site.
Yelper Miguel M., who reviewed Mestiza on December 16th, wrote: "Very nice store to stop by and buy Mexican arts and crafts...It's a small store but they offer a new take on some of the Mexican art."
Mestiza is open Tuesday-Friday from 3pm-7pm, Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
S.k.y
1239 W. 18th St. (between Allport St. & Throop St.)
Photo: jennie c./Yelp
S.K.Y is a contemporary American restaurant that specializes in modern fare with Asian influences.
The restaurant's name refers to the initials for Seon Kyung Yuk, the wife of chef Stephen Gillanders (formerly Intro).
On the menu, look for the roasted roots salad with grapes, blue cheese and pecans; caramelized diver scallops with brown butter dashi; and foie gras bibimbap with charred vegetables and mushroom bulgogi. (You can see the full menu here.)
The eatery also offers a wide-ranging libations menu with cocktails, domestic and international beers, and wines by the bottle.
Yelp users are excited about S.K.Y, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mariah C., who reviewed S.K.Y on January 19th, wrote: "Fantastic. What a wonderful addition to Chicago! My husband and I went here last night and were blown away--we agreed it's the best meal we've had out in a long time. Definitely our best meal of 2018 to date."
And Lorraine P. said, "I'd move to Chicago for S.K.Y... And I'd be willing to live like a troll in their kitchen washing dishes, if it meant I could eat their food all day, every day. This beautiful, chic new restaurant has definitely received a lot of attention and I am crushing on it pretty hard."
S.K.Y is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5pm-10pm, weekends from 10am-2pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5pm-11pm.
The Juice House
1324 W. 18th St. (between Allport St. & Throop St.)
Photo: Alicia R./Yelp
The Juice House specializes in freshly made juices and smoothies. It also offers kava drinks, bulletproof coffee and acai bowls.
Look for smoothie blends like the "The Healer" with mango, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon; the "Avocado Joy" with matcha, agave and coconut milk; and the "Curious George" with blueberry, banana, coconut milk and peanut butter.
The Juice House currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Claudia M., who reviewed The Juice House on October 2nd, wrote: "I was so excited to know about this new healthy lunch option for me. I was intrigued by the smoothie called 'Curious George' made of peanut butter, banana, blueberries and coco milk. It's an energizer for sure, and it's delicious."
Yelper Xochitl M. wrote: "Ordered 'The Healer' smoothie and it was delicious! Full of flavor and the turmeric was spot on! Will definitely come back again."