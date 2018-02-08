Renting in the Loop: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,200 / month.
Read on for the listings.
6 N Michigan Ave., #808
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6 N Michigan Ave. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, a theater room and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
60 E Monroe St., #1905
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 60 E Monroe St. It's listed for $2,150 / month. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.
In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1000 South Clark St., #1502
Here's a 660-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1000 South Clark St. (at 22 E 11th St.), which is going for $2,124 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---
