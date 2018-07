What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Streeterville, Right Now?

440 N McClurg Ct., #407

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Streeterville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.There's this apartment at 440 N McClurg Ct., listed at $1,430 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. (See the listing here .)Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 233 E Erie St. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry, storage space and a doorman.In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing .)Over at 230 E Erie St., there's this 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,525 / month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman, a residents lounge and on-site management. (View the listing here .)Listed at $1,550 / month, this studio apartment is located at 512 N McClurg Ct. The building offers a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management.In the unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ample natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here .)To wrap things up, there's this 590-square-foot studio apartment at 447 East Ohio St. It's being listed for $1,555 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (Here's the full listing .)---