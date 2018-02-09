What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Streeterville, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
440 N McClurg Ct., #407
There's this apartment at 440 N McClurg Ct., listed at $1,430 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. (See the listing here.)
233 E Erie St., #2208
Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 233 E Erie St. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry, storage space and a doorman.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)
230 E Erie St., #26876
Over at 230 E Erie St., there's this 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,525 / month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman, a residents lounge and on-site management. (View the listing here.)
512 N McClurg Ct., #2608
Listed at $1,550 / month, this studio apartment is located at 512 N McClurg Ct. The building offers a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management.
In the unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ample natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
447 East Ohio St.
To wrap things up, there's this 590-square-foot studio apartment at 447 East Ohio St. It's being listed for $1,555 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (Here's the full listing.)
---
