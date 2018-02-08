Police: 3 ATM skimming devices found, 2 downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said they located three ATM skimming devices on ATMs downtown and on the North Side.

All three devices were discovered Thursday morning.

One device was found on an ATM at a convenience store in the 400-block of West Armitage Avenue in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The second device was found in the 100-block of North Clinton Street in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

The third device was found in the 600-block of South Clark Street in the city's South Loop neighborhood.

Investigations into all three devices are ongoing, police said.
