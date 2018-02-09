Police: 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted after leaving Humboldt Park store last fall

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after leaving a store in the 700-block of North Lawndale Avenue last fall, Chicago police said.

Chicago police have issued a warning about a man who grabbed a 12-year-old girl, dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect grabbed the girl as she was coming out of a convenience store in the 700-block of North Lawndale Avenue between September, 24 and October 7 last year. Police are just now issuing the alert because the crime was reported on Wednesday.

The man was wearing a mask, black gloves, black pants and black Nike Jordan gym shoes, police said.

Police are warning children to tell an adult about any suspicious activities, and always try to have another person with them in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.
