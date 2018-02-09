Check out today's cheapest rentals in North Center, Chicago

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Center look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in North Center via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
4309 North Winchester Ave.
Listed at $945 / month, this studio apartment, located at 4309 North Winchester Ave., is 44.4 percent less than the $1,700 / month median rent for a studio in North Center. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, central heating and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
2140 W Irving Park Rd., #G
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2140 W Irving Park Rd., is listed for $1,050 / month for its 800-square-feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1909 West Larchmont Ave., #1s
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1909 West Larchmont Ave. (at Lincoln Ave.), which is going for $1,165 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, central heating and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.(See the full listing here.)
2506 West Cullom Ave., #G
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2506 West Cullom Ave. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher and carpeted floors.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)
3453 North Wolcott Ave., #1
And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3453 North Wolcott Ave. It's being listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
