Wisconsin police officer punched in face during altercation

Darryl Griffin is accused of punching a Wisconsin police officer in the face.

A shoplifting suspect in Wisconsin is accused of punching a police officer in the face.

Dash-cam video captured at the scene shows officers attempting to arrest Darryl Griffin outside a Kohl's store. Police said Griffin stole approximately $70 worth of merchandise from the store.

Griffin attempted to fight off the officers and punched one of them in the face. Officers eventually tazed Griffin, and he fell to the ground.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredpolice officeru.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News