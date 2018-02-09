A California lawmaker at the forefront of the Me Too movement is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is accused of groping a man at a 2014 softball game.
"I am certain I did not engage in the behavior I am accused of," Garcia said in a statement.
The statement went on to say any claims of sexual harassment must be taken seriously. Garcia is taking an unpaid leave of absence.
California assemblywoman at head of Me Too movement accused of harassment
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News