Man on snowmobile killed in Channahon crash

(AP File Photo)

Sun-Times Media Wire
A man driving a snowmobile was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Channahon.

Justin S. Craig, 38, was driving the snowmobile when it was involved in a crash with a pickup about 12:52 p.m. at West Liberty Drive and South Tryon Street, according to Channahon police and the Will Country Coroner's Office.

Officers arrived to find Craig had been thrown from the snowmobile and suffered "significant injuries," police said.

Craig, who lived in Minooka, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m., according to the coroner's office. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said in a statement. No charges were pending as of Saturday morning.

Police declined to release further information about the crash.

A heavy snowstorm dropped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Chicago area from Thursday to Friday. The southwest suburbs were hit the hardest, with 12.8 inches of snow reported in Frankfort by 5 p.m. Friday and 11.2 inches reported in Joliet by 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snowman killedChannahon
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News