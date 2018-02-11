Personalize your weather by entering a location.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Wall Street volatility
WLS
Sunday, February 11, 2018
After a rough week on Wall Street which saw massive losses of more than 1,000 points and smaller rebounds, many people are worried about their 401Ks.
What's behind recent volatility on Wall Street and how concerned should we be?
Jeffrey Korzenik, chief investment strategist at Fifth Third Bank, visited ABC7 to talk about the stock market's recent ups and downs.
Newsviews: Wall Street volatility, Part 1
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
