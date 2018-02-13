EDUCATION

CPS revises Englewood High School proposal, will let current students graduate at 3 schools set to close

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Rendering of Englewood High School. January 2018. Courtesy of Chicago Public Schools.</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools has revised its Englewood High School proposal to allow current students at three high schools slated to close to graduate from those schools.

Current students at Harper, Hope and TEAM high schools will be allowed to graduate from those schools under the proposal, CPS said Monday. The schools were originally set to be closed in the spring.

CPS said it made the change after receiving community feedback. Robeson High School is also closing and will be the site of a new, $85 million Englewood High School, which is set to open in 2019.

Harper, Hope and TEAM will not be accepting new students and will close once all the current students graduate.

CPS has created transition plans for students at the four high schools and students at Harper, Hope and TEAM can still have access to transition support if they choose to go to another school.

"Englewood students deserve a state-of-the-art high school and a world-class education, which is why we're excited to build an $85 million campus that will rival the city's best schools," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "At the same time, we want to honor current students and their families, and we've heard that many of them want to be able to stay and graduate from their current schools. We're happy to adjust our plans to take their feedback into account, and we will continue to support these students with additional resources throughout the transition."

Also, CPS will be funding a third-party study after Harper High School is closed to determine the best way to reuse the facility.
