What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Belmont Cragin, Right Now?

2801 N Keating Ave., #204

2546 N Laramie Ave., #1r

2951 N Long Ave., #2955-1

5209 W Schubert Ave., #3

5804 West Altgeld St., #1st Floor

If you're in the market for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Belmont Cragin look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Belmont Cragin via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.Listed at $750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2801 N Keating Ave., is 13.4 percent less than the $866 / month median rent for a studio in Belmont Cragin. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, three closets and plenty of natural light. Feline companions are allowed. (See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 2546 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $850 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 2951 N Long Ave., which, at 600-square-feet, is going for $850 / month. The unit features hardwood flooring, both central heating and air conditioning, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. (See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 5209 W Schubert Ave., listed at $875 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (See the listing here .)Listed at $900 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 5804 West Altgeld St. (at 2500 N Menard Ave.). In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and on-site management.For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (Here's the listing .)---