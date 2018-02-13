REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Edgewater, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Edgewater are hovering around $1,295 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on an Edgewater rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

5710 North Winthrop Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 5710 North Winthrop Ave., is listed for $795 / month. In the sunny unit, anticipate carpeted floors, central heating, ceiling fans and ample closet space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

5417 North Kenmore Ave., #503



Here's a studio apartment at 5417 North Kenmore Ave., which is also going for $795 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, new windows, large closets and ample natural light.

Feline companions are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

5909 North Kenmore Ave., #331




Listed at $800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 5909 North Kenmore Ave. (at N Kenmore Ave. & W Thorndale Ave.). When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and a walk-in closet.

Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1332 West Hood Ave., #310




And here's a studio apartment at 1332 West Hood Ave., which is going for $800 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News