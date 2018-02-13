REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,300 Rent You In Lake View, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lake View?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1032 West Newport Ave., #1F




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1032 West Newport Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and plenty of storage space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking; Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

734 West Aldine Ave., #742-1n




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 734 West Aldine Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted on this property. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3933 N Clarendon Ave., #211



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3933 N Clarendon Ave., which is going for $1,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ceiling fans, granite countertops and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

3600 N Lake Shore Dr., #2123




Located at 3600 N Lake Shore Dr., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
