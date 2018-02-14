REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Greektown, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Greektown are hovering around $2,334 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Greektown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

768 West Jackson Blvd.




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 768 West Jackson Blvd., is 32.3 percent less than the $1,765 / month median rent for a studio in Greektown.

The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

812 W Van Buren St., #2d



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space, situated at 812 W Van Buren St., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 725-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

125 S Green St., #510A




Then there's this condo with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 125 S Green St., listed at $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman and storage space. (See the listing here.)

123 S Green St., #307B




Listed at $2,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 123 S Green St. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a business center, an elevator, a fitness center and a residents lounge.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News