Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Greektown, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
768 West Jackson Blvd.
Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 768 West Jackson Blvd., is 32.3 percent less than the $1,765 / month median rent for a studio in Greektown.
The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
812 W Van Buren St., #2d
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space, situated at 812 W Van Buren St., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 725-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
125 S Green St., #510A
Then there's this condo with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 125 S Green St., listed at $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman and storage space. (See the listing here.)
123 S Green St., #307B
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 123 S Green St. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a business center, an elevator, a fitness center and a residents lounge.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
