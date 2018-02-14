REAL ESTATE

Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wicker Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1352 North Western Ave., #5f




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1352 North Western Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1410 N Ashland Ave., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft located at 1410 N Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a roof deck and storage space.

In the loft, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1430 North Paulina St., #G




Here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1430 North Paulina St. that's going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, garden access, a deck, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News