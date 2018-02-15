REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Loop, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,895 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

914 South Clark St., #03S




There's this apartment at 914 South Clark St., listed at $1,435 / month. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.

Good news for animal lovers: kitties and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site management and a residents lounge. (See the listing here.)

188 West Randolph St., #711 S1




Here's a studio apartment at 188 West Randolph St., which, with 550-square-feet, is going for $1,517 / month. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and storage space.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

343 S Dearborn St.




Over at 343 S Dearborn St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,530 / month. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and plenty of natural light.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry, a residents lounge and on-site management. (View the listing here.)

232 East Upper Wacker Dr.




Listed at $1,537 / month, this studio apartment is located at 232 East Upper Wacker Dr. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a doorman and a residents lounge.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (Check out the complete listing here.)

732 S Financial Pl., #613




And finally, there's this 821-square-foot studio apartment at 732 S Financial Pl. It's being listed for $1,550 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News