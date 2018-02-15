REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,500 Rent You In Chicago, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

4810 North Paulina St., #3e (Uptown)




There's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4810 North Paulina St. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1620 S Michigan Ave., #723 (Near South Side)




Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1620 S Michigan Ave. that's also going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1550 South Blue Island Ave. (Little Italy, UIC)



Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1550 South Blue Island Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll have a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

540 West Belmont Ave. (Lake View)




Located at 540 West Belmont Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and a residents lounge. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

512 West Belden Ave. (Lincoln Park)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 512 West Belden Ave. that's going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Both dogs and cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
