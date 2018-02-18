Vote 2018: Voter Information



Cook County Voter Information: https://www.cookcountyclerk.com/service/your-voter-information

Chicago Board of Elections: http://www.chicagoelections.com/

The White House: http://www.whitehouse.gov

Illinois Absentee Voting Information: http://www.elections.il.gov/Downloads/ElectionInformation/PDF/votebymail.pdf

Illinois Voter Registration: http://www.elections.il.gov/Downloads/ElectionInformation/PDF/registervote.pdf

Illinois Voter FAQ: http://www.elections.il.gov

Contact your U.S. Senator: http://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
U.S. Senate: http://www.senate.gov/

Write your U.S. Representative: http://www.house.gov/representatives/

U.S. House of Representatives: http://www.house.gov/

Money in State Politics: http://www.followthemoney.org/

Money in U.S. Elections: http://www.opensecrets.org/

Will County Voter Information: http://www.thewillcountyclerk.com/connect/site/index.jsp

Kane County Voter Information: http://www.kanecountyelections.org/

DuPage County Voter Information: https://www.dupageco.org/election/

McHenry County Voter Information: https://www.co.mchenry.il.us/county-government/departments-a-i/county-clerk/elections

Lake County (IL) Voter Information: https://countyclerk.lakecountyil.gov/ElectionInfo/Voter-Services/Pages/default.aspx

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information: http://gab.wi.gov/elections-voting/voters/absentee

Wisconsin Voter Registration: http://gab.wi.gov/voters

Wisconsin Voter FAQ: http://gab.wi.gov

Indiana Absentee Voting Information: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm

Indiana Voter Registration: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2403.htm

Indiana Voter FAQ: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2398.htm

