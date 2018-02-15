FOOD & DRINK

'Roti Modern Mediterranean' opens newest location in Lincoln Park

Photo: Roti Modern Mediterranean/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Lincoln Park, called Roti Modern Mediterranean, is located at 1000 W. North Ave.

This is the 17th Illinois outpost for the fast, casual eatery. It also has locations in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, New York, and Minnesota.

The menu features a customizable build-your-own plate concept where customers first start by choosing a base of rice, salad, a laffa (flatbread) wrap or pita sandwich. Then, select a protein like chicken roti, chicken kabob, steak roti, salmon kabab or falafel.

Next, add sides such as hummus, red cabbage slaw, couscous, or feta cheese; and then finish it off with sauces like yogurt and cucumber with dill, tahini, or roasted red pepper sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Roti Modern Mediterranean has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Ace M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 11th, said: "New favorite lunch spot! So happy this opened at such a great location! Admittedly, I'd never been to a Roti restaurant until now, but they've officially got a new fan for life."

Yelper Abigail H. added: "What do you get when you cross West Elm furnishings with fast casual food? Roti! This place is feels like a home goods store but has dynamite Mediterranean food."

And Jane V. said: "Went to the grand opening of the Roti Modern Mediterranean at this location. It is located in a very busy shopping center. The plus is that there is a parking lot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roti Modern Mediterranean is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
