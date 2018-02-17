FOOD & DRINK

'The Roost Carolina Kitchen' brings Southern fare to the Loop

Photo: Bill M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Southern spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Roost Carolina Kitchen, the new addition is located at 400 S Financial Pl. (between Van Buren St. & Congress Pkwy) in the Loop.

This is the third location for the Southern-style eatery, which got its start as a food truck popping up around Downtown before landing at this new locale in its old stomping grounds.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of options such as sandwiches with original, spicy, or "Nashville Hot" fried chicken; bone-in fried chicken with similar spice level options; and "Hillbilly Tacos" with coleslaw and chipotle ranch.

Roost serves breakfast sandwiches, too; try the "Ali," a Nashville hot chicken biscuit topped with an over-easy egg and pickles.

You can make your order into a meal by adding sides like creamy mac and cheese, garlic and butter green beans, and hand-cut potato chips. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Bill M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 8th, said: "I have been anticipating the opening of The Roost Carolina Kitchen on dinky little Financial Place. I have enjoyed The Roost's food from its food truck and from the occasional Fooda pop-up."

Head on over to check it out: The Roost Carolina Kitchen is open weekdays from 7:30am-3pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
