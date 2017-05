30th Annual Alzheimer's Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala

Alzheimer's disease affect more than 220,000 people in Illinois and more than five million Americans. That's why the Alzheimer's Association is working to combat the disease at the 30th Annual Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala on May 13, 2017 at the Hilton Chicago.The spring black tie event attracts more than 800 guests and includes a reception, dinner, auctions, live music and more. Princess Yasmin Aga Khan established the Rita Hayworth Galas to pay tribute to her mother, Rita Hayworth, who lived with Alzheimer's for many years before succumbing to the disease in 1987.Co-Chair of the Alzheimer's Association's 30th Annual Rita Hayworth Gala, Betsy Goltermann, and Executive Chef from the Hilton Chicago, Mario Garcia, joined ABC 7 to give a preview of the upcoming event.Date: May 13, 2017Hours: Cocktail Reception 6:30 p.m.; Dinner & Program 8 p.m.; Entertainment & Dancing to FollowAddress: Hilton Chicago - 720 S. Michigan Avenue (Downtown Chicago)Admission/ Ticket Prices: $750 individual and upCall the Alzheimer's Association at (312) 604-1669 or visit alz.org/galas.RECIPES:1 ea Large Cauliflower (about 3lbs) cut into small florets ad hearts removedcup Olive Oil2 ea Garlic Cloves Minced1 tbs Chopped Parsleycup Golden Raisinscup Dried Apricots Julianne1 cup Machego Cheese cut into small cubes2 tbs Lemon Juicetsp Crushed Red PepperPlaced the Cauliflower florets in a mixing bowl and marinate with 2oz of olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Once marinated place the cauliflower in a baking try and bake in a preheated oven at 375*F for about 10 minutes or until desired tenderness. While the cauliflower cooks, in a separate bowl combine the remaining ingredients and mix well to make sure all of the flavors are properly combined. Once the cauliflower is cook allow it to cool down for a few minutes, 5 to 10 minutes.16 oz Ahi Tuna (fresh and properly cleaned)2 oz Olive Oil2 tbs Cajun SeasoningCajun seasoning recipe1/2 tsp Paprika1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper1/4 tsp Ground Ginger1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper1/4 tsp Ground Toasted Fennel Seeds1/4 tsp Cinnamon1/4 tsp finely Chopped Thyme1/4 tsp Finely Chopped Oregano1/4 tsp Brown SugarCombine all of the seasonings and herbs in a bowl, then spread the seasoning evenly over your Tuna. Pre-heat a cast iron pan or a stainless steel non-reactive pan and add the olive oil. Seared your seasoned Tuna for no more than 10 seconds at the time per side to achieve a nice pink center. Cut to the desire portion size and served with the chilled cauliflower salad.