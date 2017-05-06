30th Annual Alzheimer's Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) --Alzheimer's disease affect more than 220,000 people in Illinois and more than five million Americans. That's why the Alzheimer's Association is working to combat the disease at the 30th Annual Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala on May 13, 2017 at the Hilton Chicago.
The spring black tie event attracts more than 800 guests and includes a reception, dinner, auctions, live music and more. Princess Yasmin Aga Khan established the Rita Hayworth Galas to pay tribute to her mother, Rita Hayworth, who lived with Alzheimer's for many years before succumbing to the disease in 1987.
Co-Chair of the Alzheimer's Association's 30th Annual Rita Hayworth Gala, Betsy Goltermann, and Executive Chef from the Hilton Chicago, Mario Garcia, joined ABC 7 to give a preview of the upcoming event.
Alzheimer's Association's 30th Annual Rita Hayworth Gala
Date: May 13, 2017
Hours: Cocktail Reception 6:30 p.m.; Dinner & Program 8 p.m.; Entertainment & Dancing to Follow
Address: Hilton Chicago - 720 S. Michigan Avenue (Downtown Chicago)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $750 individual and up
Call the Alzheimer's Association at (312) 604-1669 or visit alz.org/galas.
RECIPES:
Cauliflower and Manchego Salad with Seared Ahi Tuna
Cauliflower Salad:
Ingredients:
1 ea Large Cauliflower (about 3lbs) cut into small florets ad hearts removed
cup Olive Oil
2 ea Garlic Cloves Minced
1 tbs Chopped Parsley
cup Golden Raisins
cup Dried Apricots Julianne
1 cup Machego Cheese cut into small cubes
2 tbs Lemon Juice
tsp Crushed Red Pepper
Preparation:
Placed the Cauliflower florets in a mixing bowl and marinate with 2oz of olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Once marinated place the cauliflower in a baking try and bake in a preheated oven at 375*F for about 10 minutes or until desired tenderness. While the cauliflower cooks, in a separate bowl combine the remaining ingredients and mix well to make sure all of the flavors are properly combined. Once the cauliflower is cook allow it to cool down for a few minutes, 5 to 10 minutes.
For the Blackened Tuna:
Ingredients:
16 oz Ahi Tuna (fresh and properly cleaned)
2 oz Olive Oil
2 tbs Cajun Seasoning
Cajun seasoning recipe
1/2 tsp Paprika
1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1/4 tsp Ground Ginger
1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
1/4 tsp Ground Toasted Fennel Seeds
1/4 tsp Cinnamon
1/4 tsp finely Chopped Thyme
1/4 tsp Finely Chopped Oregano
1/4 tsp Brown Sugar
Preparation:
Combine all of the seasonings and herbs in a bowl, then spread the seasoning evenly over your Tuna. Pre-heat a cast iron pan or a stainless steel non-reactive pan and add the olive oil. Seared your seasoned Tuna for no more than 10 seconds at the time per side to achieve a nice pink center. Cut to the desire portion size and served with the chilled cauliflower salad.