The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be fun to step inside a deluxe real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the top-end of Chicago's rental market look like today -- and what glamorous features might someone get, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most lavish listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

189 E Lake Shore Dr., #1w (Streeterville)




First, feast your eyes on this monstrous apartment over at 189 E Lake Shore Dr. in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $1,950 / month, this mansion is currently priced at a fetched $12,500 / month. What makes it so high-priced?

In the unit, you can anticipate bamboo hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a custom kitchen, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a sitting room. The building offers, garage parking, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management.

Pets too can share in this opulent mansion. (If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)

305 W Fullerton Pkwy., #1W (Lincoln Park)




Next, take a look at this fabulous condo situated at 305 W Fullerton Pkwy. in Lincoln Park. It has an impressive four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This stately home is currently going for $8,500 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a sun-room. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management.

Pets too can live in this palatial house. (Check out the complete listing here.)

221 E Walton Pl., #20PW (Streeterville)



Finally, here's this incredible condo situated at 221 E Walton Pl. in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,500-square-feet in size. This chateau is currently going for $7,500 / month. What makes it so high-priced?

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a wall of windows and a patio. The building offers garage parking and secured entry.

One pet is allowed in this top-of-the-line palace. (If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)
---

