What's the cheapest rental available in Rogers Park, right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rogers Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Rogers Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1717 West North Shore Ave., #2A




There's this 400-square-foot apartment at 1717 West North Shore Ave., listed at $775 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. (See the listing here.)

6916 North Lakewood Ave., #209




Listed at $795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 6916 North Lakewood Ave. (at W Farwell Ave. & N Lakewood Ave.). Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

6528 North Lakewood Ave., #32-11




This studio apartment, situated at 6528 North Lakewood Ave., is listed for $800 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and central heating. Feline companions are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. (See the listing here.)

1515 West Morse Ave., #303



And here's a studio apartment at 1515 West Morse Ave. (at N Sheridan Rd. & W Pratt Blvd.), which, with 550-square-feet, is also going for $800 / month. The building features assigned parking, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.(Check out the listing here.)

6930 N Greenview Ave., #409




Over at 6930 N Greenview Ave. (at N Greenview Ave. & W Morse Ave.), there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment, going for $825 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (View the listing here.)
