The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Square, right now

If you're seeking a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lincoln Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4600 North Winchester Ave., #3a




There's this apartment at 4600 North Winchester Ave., listed at $900 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the listing here.)

4829 North Damen Ave., #405




Listed at $930 / month, this studio apartment is located at 4829 North Damen Ave. The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, arched doorways and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)

1940 West Wilson Ave., #2j




And here's a studio apartment at 1940 West Wilson Ave., which is going for $950 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

4600 N Winchester Ave.




Over at 4600 N Winchester Ave., there's this studio apartment, also going for $950 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, central heating, ceiling fans, great closet space and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site management, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed in this unit. (View the listing here.)

1919 W Winnemac Ave., #2




Lastly, listed at $975 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1919 W Winnemac Ave. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and on-site aundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
