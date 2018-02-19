Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago Lawn, Chicago

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Chicago Lawn via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2854 W 65th St., #2
Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2854 W 65th St., is 20.0 percent less than the $750 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Chicago Lawn. In the apartment, you'll find carpeted floors, a deck, an eat-in kitchen and outdoor space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.(See the complete listing here.)
3045 W 63rd St., #206
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3045 W 63rd St., is also listed for $600 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a large closet and ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
7054 S Western Ave., #201
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7054 S Western Ave., which is going for $695 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, wooden kitchen cabinets and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
