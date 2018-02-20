'MOD Pizza' Debuts In Lincoln Park

If you've got fast food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Lincoln Park, called MOD Pizza, is located at 1000 W. North Ave.
This is the second Chicago-area locale for MOD Pizza--which has outposts throughout the U.S.--and specializes in individually sized artisan pizzas, salads and more.
On the pizza menu, expect to see pies like the "Tristan," with mozzarella, asiago, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto; the "Calexico," with gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos and hot buffalo sauce; and the "Caspian," with barbecue chicken, barbecue sauce and red onions. Diners can also build their own pies, with a large selection of ingredients on hand.
Featured salads include the "Deluxe" with greens, chicken, and salami; and a Caesar with diced tomatoes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Michael S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 17th, said: "The calexico came with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, hot sauce, jalapenos, blue cheese and hot buffalo sauce after it came out of the oven. Let me tell you it was hot! The jalapenos pushed it over, glad they had plenty of water. I love hot food, so I really enjoyed the pizza."
Yelper Naywri W. added: "This is the second Chicagoland location. They're known out in the 'burbs. This is a BYO (build your own). I had the garlic strips with pesto dip. They were good."
Head on over to check it out: MOD Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10:30am-9pm.
