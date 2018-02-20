Zoo: Coldilocks, oldest polar bear in US, passes away

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Zoo has announced Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in the country, was euthanized due to a recent serious decline in her health.

According to the Zoo, animal care staff had become increasingly concerned about the 37-year-old Coldilocks, as she began showing worsening changes in her behavior and appetite.

The polar bear had a variety of age related medical issues, the Zoo says.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Philadelphia Zoo says, "Making the decision to euthanize an animal is never easy, especially one as beloved as Coldilocks, but after observing her the past week and examining her on Monday morning under anesthesia, they reached a consensus that euthanasia was the most humane option."



Coldilocks was born on December 13, 1980, at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, NY, and arrived at Philadelphia Zoo on October 6, 1981.

In December, the Philadelphia Zoo threw a birthday party for Coldilocks.

They celebrated her birthday with a peanut butter, honey, raisin and fish cake.
EMBED More News Videos

Happy 37th birthday, Coldilocks!



Coldilocks lived with her partner Klondike for more than three decades before the bear died in 2015 at age 34.

"At age 37, Coldilocks well surpassed a typical polar bear lifespan of about 23 years, and was the oldest polar bear in the country at the time of her death," the Zoo says.

Zoo officials say they work closely with Polar Bears International (PBI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving polar bears and the sea ice they depend on.

The Philadelphia Zoo is making a contribution in honor of Coldilocks to Polar Bear International, and they encourage all who appreciated Coldilocks and care about polar bears to do the same.
Those wanting to make a donation in Coldilock's honor should visit http://philadelphiazoo.org/PBIDonate put her name in the honor section and the address should be Philadelphia Zoo.
Related Topics:
philly newsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News