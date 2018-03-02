VOTE 2018

The race for Illinois Governor: the Democrats debate

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago, the station that has broadcast candidate debates and forums for more than two decades, partnered again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago for a commercial free debate among the six Democratic candidates running in the primary race for Illinois governor.

ABC 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS PRESENTS THE RACE FOR ILLINOIS GOVERNOR: THE DEMOCRATS DEBATE, is an hour long debate moderated by ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky at the ABC 7 studios. He was joined by ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago's Erika Maldonado, who questioned the candidates.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 1: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 2: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.


The debate was featured LIVE at 7 p.m. on ABC 7 digital channel 7.2 (Comcast 217, RCN 618, WOW! 219, Charter 608 and Mediacom 723) and was streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. Later that evening the debate will air on ABC 7's main channel from 10:35 -11:35 p.m. Friday. Univision Chicago will air the debate in Spanish, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 4: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.



The Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor participating in the debate included: Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, Chris Kennedy, Robert Marshall, and J.B. Pritzker.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 5: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 6: Race for Illinois governor: The Democrats Debate ABC7 Chicago partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.



ABC 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS PRESENTS THE RACE FOR ILLINOIS GOVERNOR: THE DEMOCRATS DEBATE will be made available to television and radio stations throughout Illinois via the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

The debate is produced by ABC 7 Eyewitness News in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago. It is available on demand at abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidatesvote 2018primary debateSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
California voters recall judge over Stanford swimmer's sex assault sentence
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Bruce Rauner wins tight race against Jeanne Ives for GOP nomination
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News