What will $1,500 rent you in Logan Square right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
2451 W Moffat St., #1
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 2451 W Moffat St. In the home, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2600 North Kimball Ave., #312
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2600 North Kimball Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, new kitchen cabinets and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
2615 N Spaulding Ave., #2w
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2615 N Spaulding Ave. that's also going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and bike storage; Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.