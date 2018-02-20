What will $1,500 rent you in Logan Square right now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2451 W Moffat St., #1




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 2451 W Moffat St. In the home, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2600 North Kimball Ave., #312




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2600 North Kimball Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, new kitchen cabinets and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2615 N Spaulding Ave., #2w




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2615 N Spaulding Ave. that's also going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and bike storage; Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
