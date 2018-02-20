BUSINESS

'Foyer Shop' Brings Flowers, Gifts & More To Andersonville

Photo: Carlo V./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score flowers and gifts and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Foyer Shop, the new arrival is located at 1480 W. Berwyn Ave. (between Glenwood Ave & Clark St) in Andersonville.

This new plant and flower purveyor offers an array of living gifts for the home, office, "and anywhere else they might be needed or appreciated," the business says on its website.

The store specializes in plants and flowers catered for special occasions to give as gifts, as well as a selection for urban gardeners of all skill levels, regardless of how green their thumbs may be.

In addition to bouquets and potted plants, the store features stationery and specialty paper, notebooks, tools and accessories, tchotchkes and more. (Take a look at all of the offerings available here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Searah D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 14th, said: "I just picked up the cutest Valentine's bouquet for my sweetie here (and some succulents for me). It is a sweet little shop with a friendly owner and a nice, well-curated collection of goodies."

Head on over to check it out: Foyer Shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am-7pm, Saturday from noon-8pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Tuesday and Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineChicago
BUSINESS
Cryptocurrency here to stay, experts say
Made in Chicago: Joriki yoga apparel
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
More Business
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News