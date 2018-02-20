REAL ESTATE

Renting In Rogers Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rogers Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1608 West Sherwin Ave., #104




Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1608 West Sherwin Ave. It's listed for $1,250 / month. The building offers on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7726 N Ashland Ave., #E1



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7726 N Ashland Ave. that's also going for $1,250 / month. The apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, exposed brick and ample natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

6415 North Sheridan Rd., #1003




Located at 6415 North Sheridan Rd., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,248/ month. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News