REAL ESTATE

Renting In Wicker Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wicker Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1524 North Artesian Ave., #L




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1524 North Artesian Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1721 West Pierce Ave., #3




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1721 West Pierce Ave. It's also listed for $1,250 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, both central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1739 N Rockwell St., #3




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1739 N Rockwell St. that's going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News