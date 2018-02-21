Check Out These 2 New Humboldt Park Businesses

The Shelby
2759 W. Augusta Blvd. (between Fairfield Ave & California Ave.)
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
After closing down Haywood Tavern, the restaurant's owners opened The Shelby, which also has Haywood chef Rodney Staton (Longman & Eagle, Bite Cafe) helming the kitchen.
The eatery specializes in classic American cuisine with a "no bull approach to food, drink, socializing and service," it says on its website.
On the menu, look for the "Animal Fries" with pork ragu, cheese curds, chili and a fried egg, the blackened shrimp po' boy, and the mortadella sandwich with pickled red onion.
Burger fans can also opt for the beef burger with kimchi, bacon and egg; the lamb burger with piquillo peppers and arugula; or the veggie burger with plant-based Impossible Burger patties, avocado and roasted poblano.
There's also a full-service bar with a wide range of brews available.
Yelp users are generally positive about The Shelby, which currently holds four stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Yelper Courtney J., who reviewed The Shelby on February 11th, wrote: "Probably wouldn't go out of my way to come here, but it is an awesome neighborhood bar with a fantastic beer list, solid food, and cool ambiance. Their burgers are delicious."
And Matt W. wrote: "Loved the fried chicken bites and will probably have to get those every time now. The burgers were great and I look forward trying all the different options. Service was good as always. I am so stoked that Jason and Rodney still own this place and did the re-brand, it will def get me in here more often."
The Shelby is open weekdays from 5pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.
First Ascent Climbing & Fitness
2950 W. Grand Ave. (between Richmond St & Chicago Ave.)
Gigantic climbing area. | Photo: Paul F./Yelp
First Ascent Climbing & Fitness is the third location for this local bouldering gym, with a fourth location in the Loop on the way.
The Humboldt Park facility offers facilities and classes for beginners to advanced climbers alike. There's also a social element to some of the regular events held at the gym, including community sessions where climbers can talk to bouldering experts and meet others in the community.
The gym also offers yoga classes, including courses specifically for climbers. (To see the schedules, check out the website.)
First Ascent Climbing & Fitness currently holds four stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper S M., who reviewed First Ascent Climbing & Fitness on February 17th, wrote: "The gym also has really decent cardio and weightlifting amenities in addition to its bouldering walls (a key reason I left Brooklyn Boulders to join the First Ascent family)."
And J S. said, "Humboldt Park has a phenomenal selection of routes. From overhang to slab. V0/VB to V10. Slopers, crimps, jugs, pockets, pinchers etc. This place has it all. Locker rooms are clean. Workers are nice. Climbers are mostly chill and nice."
First Ascent Climbing & Fitness is open weekdays from 6am-11pm, and weekends from 10am-8pm.