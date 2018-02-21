REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Avondale, Chicago

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Avondale look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Avondale via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3121-3125 North Hamlin Ave., #Studios




Listed at $750 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 3121-3125 North Hamlin Ave., is 3.2 percent less than the $775 / month median rent for a studio in Avondale.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

3417 W Melrose St., #3




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3417 W Melrose St., is listed for $1,150 / month. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)

3040 West Wellington Ave.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3040 West Wellington Ave., which is going for $1,250 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, bike storage and secured entry.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News