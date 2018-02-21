REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Albany Park, right now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Albany Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Albany Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 N Christiana Ave.




Listed at $700 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 4901 N Christiana Ave., is 12.5 percent less than the $800 / month median rent for a studio in the Albany Park. The building offers on-site laundry and on-site maintenance.

In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and central heating. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

3924 W Argyle St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3924 W Argyle St., which is going for $995 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, on-site laundry and ample natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

4611 North Spaulding Ave., #3




Listed at $1,075 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4611 North Spaulding Ave. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and a dishwasher. Pet owners will be happy to hear that dogs and cats are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

4816 North Springfield Ave., #7




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4816 North Springfield Ave., which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
---

