REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Bucktown, right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bucktown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Bucktown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2246 West Belden Ave.




There's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 2246 West Belden Ave., listed at $1,585 / month. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here. (See the listing here.)

2144 West Shakespeare Ave., #4F




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2144 West Shakespeare Ave., is listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

2028 North Winchester Ave., #2F




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2028 North Winchester Ave., which is going for $1,695 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light.

Dogs and cats are permitted on this property. (Check out the listing here.)

2246 W Belden Ave., #2F




Over at 2246 W Belden Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers garage parking. (View the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News