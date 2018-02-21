What's the cheapest rental available in Bucktown, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Bucktown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2246 West Belden Ave.
There's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 2246 West Belden Ave., listed at $1,585 / month. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here. (See the listing here.)
2144 West Shakespeare Ave., #4F
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2144 West Shakespeare Ave., is listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
2028 North Winchester Ave., #2F
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2028 North Winchester Ave., which is going for $1,695 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light.
Dogs and cats are permitted on this property. (Check out the listing here.)
2246 W Belden Ave., #2F
Over at 2246 W Belden Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers garage parking. (View the listing here.)
