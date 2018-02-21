What will $1,800 rent you in Printers Row, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
1000 South Clark St., #1318
Listed at $1,773 / month, this 537-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1000 South Clark St. (at 11th St. & Clark St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
600 S Dearborn St., #506
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 600 S Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
633 S Plymouth Ct., #1104
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 633 S Plymouth Ct. that's going for $1,700 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and tons of cabinet space. The building offers garage parking and storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.(See the full listing here.)
---
