What will $1,800 rent you in Printers Row, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Printers Row?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1000 South Clark St., #1318




Listed at $1,773 / month, this 537-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1000 South Clark St. (at 11th St. & Clark St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

600 S Dearborn St., #506




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 600 S Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.

In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

633 S Plymouth Ct., #1104




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 633 S Plymouth Ct. that's going for $1,700 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and tons of cabinet space. The building offers garage parking and storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.(See the full listing here.)
