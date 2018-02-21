REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Loop: What will $1,500 get you?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Loop?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

175 North Harbor Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 175 North Harbor Dr. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2 East 8th St., #606



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2 East 8th St. It's listed for $1,495 / month for its 578-square-feet of space. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a roof deck, bike storage, garage parking, on-site management, a business center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

431 S Dearborn St., #304




Here's a studio apartment at 431 S Dearborn St. that's going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

914 South Clark St., #3S




Located at 914 South Clark St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,435/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News