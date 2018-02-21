REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in the Gold Coast, right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1335 North Lake Shore Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (at Ritchie Ct. & E Banks St.). In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

70 W Burton Pl., #2106




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 70 W Burton Pl. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. In the studio, look for carpeting, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

20 West Goethe St., #200




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 20 West Goethe St. that's going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

