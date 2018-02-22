What will $2,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,200 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1 West Superior St. (River North)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1 West Superior St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

125 S Green St., #510a (Greektown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 125 S Green St. It's also listed for $2,200 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

210 S Desplaines St., #1909 (West Loop)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 210 S Desplaines St. that's going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1901 South Calumet Ave., #2410 (Near South Side)




Next, check out this 825-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 1901 South Calumet Ave. It's listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll have a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

175 E Delaware Pl., #5703 (Streeterville)



Located at 175 E Delaware Pl., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and French double doors.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703 (River North)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
