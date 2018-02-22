What will $1,500 rent you in Chicago, right now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3710 North Sheffield Ave. (Wrigleyville)




There's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 3710 North Sheffield Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4250 N Marine Dr., #2214 (Uptown)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4250 N Marine Dr. that's also going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)

4343 N Clarendon Ave., #1607 (Uptown)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4343 N Clarendon Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, abundant closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (Gold Coast)




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (at Ritchie Ct. & E Banks St.). In the apartment, you can anticipate central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.

The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1410 N Ashland Ave., #1 (Wicker Park)




Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft over at 1410 N Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
