What's the cheapest rental available in the Magnificent Mile, right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Magnificent Mile look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Magnificent Mile via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

780 North Michigan Ave., #26912




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 780 North Michigan Ave., is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

210 E Chestnut St., #208



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 210 E Chestnut St. (at N Michigan Ave. & E Chestnut St.), which, at 896-square-feet, is going for $2,052 / month. The building offers a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
