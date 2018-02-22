REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Roseland, right now?

If you're seeking a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Roseland look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Roseland via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10922 South Vernon Ave., #2




Listed at $700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 10922 South Vernon Ave., is 27.8 percent less than the $969 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Roseland. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans and wooden cabinets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

11107 S Emerald Ave., #3




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 11107 S Emerald Ave., is listed for $725 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, arched doorways, ample closet space and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

11000 S Indiana Ave., #2S



Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1.5-bathrooms at 11000 S Indiana Ave., listed at $850 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the listing here.)

6 W 111th Pl., #1F




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 6 W 111th Pl., is listed for $925 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)
---

