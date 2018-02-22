TRAFFIC

Wacker closed after ice falls from Willis Tower in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wacker Drive is closed in both directions in the Loop after ice fell from Chicago's Willis Tower Thursday.

Wacker is closed both north- and southbound between Adams and Jackson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficiceweatherLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Blue Line trains moving after suspicious object found to be anti-theft device
Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs at driver
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News