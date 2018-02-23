REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals near DePaul

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom near DePaul are hovering around $1,757 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a DePaul-area rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2527 N Lincoln Ave.




Over at 2527 N Lincoln Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,610 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome. (View the listing here.)

2519 N Lincoln Ave.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2519 N Lincoln Ave. In the unit, look for both central heating and air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome, sadly. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2523 North Lincoln Ave., #E4




To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2523 North Lincoln Ave. It's also listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats are welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
---

